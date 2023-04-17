Ripped roof plunges Krobo area into darkness

Regional News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A rainstorm on the evening of Saturday, April 15, 2023, caused interruption in power supply to some areas within the Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo areas in the Eastern Region.



The disruption was caused by a roof that got ripped off and fell on parts of the ECG’s overhead line conductors as well as damaging a pole in the process at Kpong Junction. It affected one of the two main network lines that supply power to these two municipal areas.



This plunged customers in Kpong Quarters, Makrosec, Nuaso (New and Old Town), Kpongunor, Abanse, Agormenya Market and Township into darkness.



On the evening of the accident, some customers were migrated onto the other supply line which had not been affected, while work was ongoing to restore the broken pole and conductors, the Tema Region of the ECG explained to Angelonline.com.gh.



Due to the extent of damage and its attendant repair works, some customers have remained off supply since the incident as they could not be migrated onto the unaffected supply line.



Regional PRO, Sakyiwaa Mensah said the ECG Tema Region and Krobo District have been working assiduously to fix the problem to restore supply to all customers.



“It is hoped that all repair works will be completed by close of day Monday, April 17, 2023.



“The Company wishes to apologise for the inconvenience that this outage has caused, and to also caution the public to be careful as we enter the rainy season which could have some storms as well,” she added.



Miss Mensah further advised: “Roofs of buildings should be checked to ensure their integrity is intact in order to avoid such incidents and outages resulting from such incidents, as happened in Kpong on Saturday.”