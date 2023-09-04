Rina Depont CEO wins Best Fashion Personality Of The Year Award At Forty Under 40

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

Creative Director and Chief Executive Officer of fashion brand Rina Depont, Jacqueline Marina Depont, has been adjudged the Best Fashion Personality of the Year at the just- ended 7th edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards held at De Icon Event Center in East Legon, Accra.



The all- important honour is in recognition of her dedication and commitment to uplifting the fashion industry and for spearheading an extremely respected company supporting best business practices in the sector.



The 2023 Forty Under 40 Awards were organized by Xodus Communications Limited with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The scheme seeks to identify, honour, and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries who are performing exceptionally well.



Jacqueline Marina Depont expressed her profound gratitude to God, her family and friends, and most importantly, her cherished clients for their unwavering support over the years after receiving the award.



According to her, the award has come to cement the company's hard work over the years and the opportunity to evolve to remain relevant in the industry.



"This is truly a gift from God, and I'm so happy for this milestone. My team and I have worked tirelessly over the years, and I believe we deserve this to complement our efforts. I dedicate this to my cherished clients across the world," she said.



ABOUT JACQUELINE MARINA DEPONT



Jacqueline Marina Depont-Oware is the founder and Creative Director of the fashion brand Rina Depont.



As one of the pioneers of the online shopping experience for fashion brands, she has used social media, creative PR, influencer marketing, and other tools to grow her business, delighting her clients near and far with affordable artistry.



Her online activities have also led to partnerships and collaborations with individuals and companies including Jameson, GUBA, Zuvaa, Afrikrea, DHL and Pagneathome, selling on various platforms and exporting to popular destinations like the United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Guadeloupe.