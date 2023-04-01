Rightify Ghana takes on Captain Smart over misogynistic comments about US Vice President

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Rightify Ghana, a human rights organization in Ghana has called out Ghanaian journalist and the host of Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart for hurling insults and verbally abusing the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.



According to the organization, it is unethical, misogynistic, and unprofessional how the journalist abused Kamala Harris on his live show although most of his allegations against her falsely misinformed.



Captain Smart accused the presidency of being senseless and swore on the last drop of his blood as well as 'bloodshed' before LGBTQ will be accepted in Ghana.



He also threatened to mobilize the youth against government ministers and called President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a "fake Christian" and the vice president a "fake Muslim" all in one breath.



In the opinion of Captain Smart, he addressed Kamala Harris "...You are a disgrace to womanhood. Your mother gave birth to you because your father had sex with your mother."



Among many other abusive words, he added that Ghana has a culture, and then questioned the colors used to light up the Jubilee House when the US Vice president visited.



The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, arrived in Accra on March 26, 2023, with her husband Douglas Emhoff for her state tour of the country.



Whilst his misogyny is not new, it's unethical and unprofessional how journalist, Captain Smart verbally abused Kamala Harris during his live morning show today



