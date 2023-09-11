Right-thinking Ghanaians should ensure Mahama is defeated in 2024 - Akufo-Addo calls

General News of Monday, 11 September 2023

The President of the Republic, Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to reconsider voting for former President John Dramani Mahama to become the next leader of the country in 2024.



President Akufo-Addo’s call is in reaction to John Mahama’s politically balanced judiciary comments in a virtual address to the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2, 2023.



Akufo-Addo describes the comments of the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama as an attack on the independence of the judicial body.



Speaking at the 2023 Bar Conference in Cape Coast, the first gentleman of the land also referenced the involvement of John Mahama in the unresolved Airbus bribery issue as another basis for Ghanaians to look the other way.



“Not only are these concepts of “NPP” and “NDC” judges new in our public discourse, they are also extremely dangerous, and represent the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic.



“They provide another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal,” Akufo-Addo said.



Background



Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, September 2, 2023, told some NDC lawyers that President Akufo-Addo has filled the court to the brim and he can count about 90% of them being sympathisers of the NPP.



This statement generated a lot of social and mainstream media buzz and conversations.



“You can see what the current president has done, he has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench, it is more than 80 towards 100 and counting," he noted in a virtual address to the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2.



“He has packed the court and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary.



“Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people on to the bench.



“So, I encourage some of you to look at careers on the bench so that we can balance out what the current situation is,” he added.



