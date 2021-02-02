General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ridge Hospital ICU running out of oxygen, beds – Doctor announces

Greater Accra Regional Hospital

COVID-19 Case Management Lead at the Ridge Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Ahaible has noted that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge is running out of oxygen and beds for critical care patients.



He attributed this to the overwhelming cases the hospital receives daily on people in critical conditions.



Dr Ahiable, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, noted that critical care beds at the Intensive Care Unit of the Ridge hospital had been occupied since January 08, 2021, with patients in need of oxygen as they battle for life.



He explained that a patient needs 15 litres of oxygen per minute to survive and some patients can stay on oxygen for about 2 weeks, hence the urgent need for the life-saving product.



He pointed out that the Ridge ICU had to expand its 8-bed facility to 16 because of the frequent referrals to the hospital.



From March 2020 to January 2021, the Ridge COVID-19 ICU has recorded 267 severe cases with 51 deaths.



The data presented by the Ghana Health Service on the country’s case count as of Tuesday, February 2, 2021, indicates that 772 new cases have been recorded and the number of deaths has risen to 424.



Dr Ahiable, therefore, called on both the government and private institutions to donate to the hospital to aid their work as they help save lives in abnormal times.