Rider, passenger die after crashing into vehicle on Koforidua Mamfe road

A rider and his pillion have met their untimely death on the Koforidua to Manfe road in the Eastern Region of Ghana through an accident.



According to reports, Amos Aglago, 35, and Samuel Opare, 34, whose remains have been deposited at the morgue were travelling from Mamfe where they veered off their lane and crashed with Justice Boateng’s Hyundai H100 with registration number GE 6451-15 who was travelling to Mamfe.



The two sustained several degrees of injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.



The third victim Kwadwo Akoto, 34, is still on admission receiving treatment.



The driver of the vehicle has since been treated and discharged.





