Rickets Hagan to be retired as delegates root for another aspirant

Politics of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Deputy Finance Minister and current Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts Hagan, appears to be on his way out as the majority of National Democratic Congress delegates have vowed to vote against him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



They accuse the MP of neglecting them after several promises he made to them, which still need to be fulfilled.



The delegates claim the MP has failed to secure employment for most of the youth in the constituency as other MPs have done in their areas and further accuse him of failing to visit the constituency regularly but only showing up during the campaign period.



“We want a candidate who lives with us in the Constituency who we can easily reach when we need him and won’t turn his back to us when we are in need of something.”



They said the only candidate they want to lead the NDC in the Cape Coast South Constituency is Thomas Hughes Amissah, whom they regard as a good man who has done a lot for constituents even though he’s not yet an MP.



They believe Thomas Hughes Amissah, who failed in his three attempts to be the parliamentary candidate, is the best candidate who will pull massive votes for ex-President John Mahama, who is most likely to be the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2024 election.



“This time around, votes garnered by the NDC Presidential Candidate won’t reduce as we saw in the previous elections with Ricketts Hagan as the MP. We believe in Thomas Hughes Amissah to shore up John Dramani Mahama’s votes Cape Coast South Constituency,” the delegates said.



The excited delegates were speaking on the sidelines of the filing of nomination forms by Thomas Hughes Amissah at the party’s constituency office on Wednesday, March 2022.



In an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, Thomas Hughes Amissah called on all the delegates in Cape Coast South Constituency to have faith in him and vote massively for him come to the primaries to enable him to lead the NDC to victory in the 2024 election.



According to him, he remains committed to finding lasting jobs for the teeming unemployed youth of Cape Coast South Constituency, which he’s already doing.



He said he was overwhelmed by the massive support from the delegates and assured them he would never fail them.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



