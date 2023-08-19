Richard Abbey presents copy of his memoir to President Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Junior has presented a copy of his new memoir titled " I Can Never Be Mad Again" to the President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo at the 2023 Presidential Pitch Event in Accra.



The fascinating book which is set to be officially launched on 1st September, 2023 at the 7th edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards at De Icon Event Center has already received massive endorsement from dignitaries from Ghana and the Continent



The extraordinary memoir chronicles the journey of how the writer encountered self styled hard-core poverty and pulled through. He narrates the invisible scars which has become his badges of honor



The novel of realism and mystery also spells out how Richard Abbey Junior hustled through from been a Shoemaker, 'Rubber Bag Seller', Lotto Staker, Part- Time Bus Conductor "Mate", Labourer, Sleeping on verandah, learning in darkness, selling bottles, scraps and gallons (koliba) to a Marketing, Brands and Event Professional.



Speaking to the media at the Pre Launch of the memoir, the Forty Under 40 boss said, his new book " I Can Never Be Mad Again " tells how he has survived the un- survivable and bulldozed his way to the top of the food chain as he could not afford to become the prey.



Its a tale of rugged resolve; an unrelenting aspiration to survive the turbulence of life. To demand one’s portion of destiny’s cake and not settle for less. If it meant haggling with life like a charging, raging bull at the sight of red in a sports arena then so be it. For Richard Abbey Jnr, travelling the path of least resistance was never in the cards to begin with and so he managed to meander my way amidst colossal obstacles and destiny-threatening blockages to arrive at his God-ordained destination.



" Yes, I Can Never Be Mad Again, tells the compelling story of how I have transformed and triumphed. The book has deeply given the introspective and candid account of how my scars have shaped my life and ultimately lifted me to another level. Every young person and even the aged must read the book



Meanwhile, President Akuffo Addo was so overwhelmed and uttered 'wow' as he congratulates the author of the book





Richard Abbey Junior is a versatile serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of expertise in events management, branding, marketing, entrepreneurship development, and communications and IT.



He is the Founder of the Forty under 40 Awards-Ghana, Forty under 40, United Kingdom and Forty under 40 Awards South Africa. He is also the curator of Ghana Oil and Gas Awards, Ghana Auto Awards, Ghana Manufacturing Awards, Ghana Insurance Awards, and Forty under 40 Africa.



He has consulted for both local and international companies including P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, GT Bank, Konfidant, B5 Plus, Far East Mercantile, MTN, Pioneer Food Cannery, Modec, ATC Ghana, British Council, Exporta (UK), Mendanha and Sousa, Africa Leadership Magazine, Wisconsin University, Ghana, Southern Fried Chicken, National Cyber Security, Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Communications, National Communications Authority, Telecoms Chamber.



He also serves as a Director at Possitech (Possible Technology) an IT company focused on onsite digital registration service, digital visitor login, and more.



To serve his nation, he accepted the position of the Head Judge at the 2020 and 2023 Presidential Pitch. He is currently the Chairman of the Awarding Board of the Ghana Events Industry Conference and Awards.