Rex Omar calls on NDC supporters to adopt streetwise campaign

Veteran Ghanaian musician who is also the spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress 2020 elections campaign on Creative Arts, Rex Omar has called on the grassroots of the National Democratic Congress to use the ‘street’ tactics by protecting the polling stations to avoid court issues after the December polls.



The spokesperson in a note on Facebook stated that the election 2020 is not supposed to end in court, but rather every matter should be settled on the street.



In a subsequent note, he added that, the polling stations are the streets where all the election matters should be resolved and he reassured that no one is going to court.



In a separate chat with celebrity journalist and blogger Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, Rex Omar said that he is advising the grassroots of the NDC to help protect the ballot boxes so that the plans of the ruling New Patriotic Party to steal the elections through the polling stations will not work out.



He concluded that he used the word street in his post to represent the ballot box and also the avoidance of NPP trying to steal the elections so NDC can run to court whiles they continue to govern.



“The streetwise tactics am talking about is for people in NDC to use the practical ways of vigilance, focus, hard work in campaigning and to also protect the ballot box, to do house to house campaigns and not the violence as the opposition is trying to twist it to."

