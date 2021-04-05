Revoke the licenses of media houses promoting quick money - Political Activist

General News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A political activist, Mr. Abankwa Kesse has called on the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communication Authority to with immediate effect deal, with the promotion of money doublers and occultism in our media space.



He was responding to the murder of a 10-year-old boy by two teenagers in Kasoa in the Central region for ritual purposes.



According to sources, the suspects lured the deceased, only known as Ishmael by his peers, into an uncompleted building and hit him with an object, killing him instantly.



There are claims that a fetish priest in the Volta Region told the two suspects to bring human parts for rituals, hence the action of the pair.



Commenting on the painful story, the political activist said he would blame the media especially those who promote the activities of ritualists and money doublers.



Speaking on Nyankontotn Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Mr. Kesse said it was about time was dealt with once and for all.



He said he and some other individuals would soon present a petition to parliament and other relevant bodies on the matter.



He added that the NCA should revoke the licenses of media houses that promote the activities of mallams, money doublers and occult groups.



He said this was just the tip of the iceberg and until we arrest the situation, we would witness more similar situations.