Review the directive to use only Ghana Card to register SIM cards - Wanderlust Ghana tells Govt

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian expeditioners who made history by travelling from Accra to London by road have appealed to the Government of Ghana to review the directive for foreign nationals in Ghana to register their SIM cards with Ghana Card.



The group of expeditioners called Wanderlust Ghana successfully embarked on a remarkable 10000-kilometer journey from Accra, Ghana, to London, UK.



Their action caught the world's eye with many people across the globe, particularly Ghanaians, commending them on their adventurous act.



The group has returned to Ghana and in an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" shared their thrills with jaunting to the United Kingdom.



They were happy to have challenged themselves and become the only group in the world to travel from Ghana to UK by road.



However, a member of the group named Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, popularly known as Saka, recounted an encounter he witnessed with a foreign national friend of his who had come to Ghana and, because of Ghana Card, couldn't conduct any business because she didn't have the card.



"I want to use this platform to plead that our policy that when you come to Ghana and don't have a Ghana Card, you cannot buy a SIM card, we have to relook at it because my UN Guest from UN and transiting in Ghana for 48 hours couldn't buy a SIM card because she doesn't have a Ghana Card. We need to find a way because every country we entered, we were able to buy a SIM card with whatever ID you have", he said.



"Let's look at it because if we say we are promoting tourism and as we want people to come to Ghana and the person comes and cannot get data", he appealed to the government stressing makig Ghana Card the only ID card for SIM card registration doesn't encourage foreign investments.



The Wanderlust Ghana disclosed they will further be embarking on other trips like from Accra to India.



