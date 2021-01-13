General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Review of Amewu’s ruling will calm nerves – NDC

Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency, John Peter Amewu

The Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Bright Anni Bansah, says the party is optimistic a review of Supreme Court’s quashing of the Ho High Court’s orders against former Energy Minister, Peter Amewu will calm the nerves of party faithful.



The Hohoe NDC and four other interested parties have filed an appeal at the Supreme Court seeking a review of the court’s decision to overturn the Ho High Court’s orders against former Energy Minister, Peter Amewu.



In a 44-page Statement of Case filed to the apex court, the legal representative for the Hohoe NDC constituency, Emile Atsu Agbakpe , highlighted about 18 grounds of fundamental errors made by the Supreme Court to quash the High Court’s order.



The petitioners stated that the Supreme Court fundamentally erred when it referred to the right to vote as a provision falling within the directive principles of State Policy under the constitution.



This comes after some residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) dragged Hohoe MP-elect John Peter Amewu and the EC to the Ho High Court for not being allowed to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections.



According to them, their rights were breached. They secured a 10-day injunction against the gazetting of John Peter Amewu as the winner of the polls.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Bright Anni Bansah, noted that the Constituency is only demanding a review of the ruling.



“Aside other things, we have cited fundamental errors made by the Supreme Court in quashing the High Court’s order. We feel a review of the ruling will help clear and provide answers to most of the questions asked in the appeal. We still feel the rights of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) were infringed on and we seek a re-run o of the elections”, he added.