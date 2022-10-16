Revert to trimester system - CHASS tells Government

General News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, CHASS has called on government to revert to the traditional trimester system in the 2023 academic year, since the current semester system puts a lot of stress on school facilities and infrastructure as well as staff and students.



In a Communique released by CHASS on the 14th of October 2022 at the closing ceremony of the 60th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Conference in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, the Assistant Secretary of CHASS, Primus Baro noted that, “the government should consider the issue of cost-sharing theory”.



This, Mr. Baro noted that it has become abundantly clear that the government alone cannot totally foot the cost of education and therefore must offset some of the costs to parents and guardians.



Mr. Baro reiterated their request to the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service to always ensure the timeous and adequate release of funds the schools. They explained not only the money for perishables but also the money for recurrent expenditure to schools to enable them function effectively.



CHASS also wants the government to come out with clear-cut directives on the activities of the PTAs to enable them to function more efficiently and effectively in all schools.



CHASS they added will save school Heads the unfortunate queries and sanctions applied to them in their dealings with PTAs.



They noted that many PTAs are currently dormant due to the unclear and unwritten moratorium placed on their activities since the inception of the Free SHS.