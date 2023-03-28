Reverend Wengam elected Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance

Religion of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance.



Reverend Wengam was elected alongside three others to form the Executive Council of the AAGA during its General Assembly held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region from March 22 to March 24, 2023.



Reverend Wengam received 100% yes votes from General Superintendents from all 25 member countries to be the vice chair of the most powerful organ of the Assemblies of God on the continent.



He will be providing able assistantship to Reverend Jude Benjamin of Gabon who was elected chairman.



A statement by the church confirming the feat by Reverend Wengam said “Let’s celebrate our General Superintendent. We are indeed Shifting, Growing and Transforming. To God be the glory”.



Other members of the four-member executive council are Rev Gary Dickenson, a Missionary in Gabon as Executive Secretary, and Rev Andrew Dubey General Superintendent of Malawi Assemblies of God as Deputy General Secretary.



The three-day conference had in attendance 26 General Superintendents and General Secretaries as well observers from over 30 countries in Africa.



It was also graced by Reverend David Mohan, the President of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, and other executives.



