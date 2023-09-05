Reverend Stephen Wengam calls on Vice Chancellor of KNUST

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God Ghana led by the General Superintendent of the church, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam has paid a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.



The purpose of the visit was to congratulate the Vice Chancellor, Prof Akosua Dickson on her elevation as the first female Vice Chancellor of the university.



Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam thanked Prof. Akosua Dickson for the support the University gives the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry (AGCM, KNUST chapter). The meeting discussed among other important issues, the role of the church in providing quality tertiary education in Ghana.



The Executive Presbytery members on the delegation were: Rev. Dr. Godwin Tito Agyei, Assistant Gen Supt, Rev George Ampofo, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti North, Rev Kofi Bempah, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti West and Rev Emmanuel Gyasi, Regional Superintendent of Ashanti East.



The Pro Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof Ellis Dabo, Finance Director, Mr Nimo Baffuor, and Rev Prof Philip Antwi Agyei, lecturer and Campus Pastor of AGCM, KNUST Chapter who accompanied the General Superintendent and his entourage are members of Assemblies of God Ghana.



Present was the AGCM National Director, Ps. Cromwell Awadey