Reverend Owusu Bempah narrates how he resurrected a dead man who was being sent to the mortuary

On the topic of a Christian leader resurrecting a dead person, the ultimate story is the Biblical story of Lazarus of Bethany.



Four days after he was pronounced dead, Jesus Christ, in the company of his disciples did the unthinkable by ‘waking him up from his sleep”.



This might have happened over 2000 years ago and the miracle worker might be the ‘Son of Man’ but just as the Bible said in Acts 2:7, the miracle business did not leave with Jesus as God said “In the last days, I will pour out my Spirit upon all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy. Your young men will see visions, and your old men will dream dreams”



The spirit of God has been poured on his servant which makes it a little surprising that more than 2000 years on from that historic miracle story, the spirit of God is still leading people to perform similar miracles.



The latest Ghanaian pastor to announce that he is the recipient of such a rare gift of raising people from the dead is the founder and leader of the Global Word Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.



In a story quite similar to that of Lazarus, Reverend Owusu Bempah raised from the dead a man after more than 48 hours.



“You all know the story of a man who died for two days in Sefwi and when he was being sent to the morgue, his brother called me. I prayed and God’s power entered the dead body and gave him life again. The family came to the church and my church members are aware”.



Reverend Owusu Bempah was addressing some allegations levelled against him by some persons close to fetish priestess now turned “vangelist’ Patience Asiedua that God is not the inspiration behind his pastoral works.



Owusu Bempah insisted that he has been blessed with superficial powers from God and that no one except God can challenge him.



“I laugh whenever I hear people I use 'juju'. God has blessed me with power that supersedes everything which is why I don’t get scared by anything. Even if the devil shows his face, I will face him because I have a special gift from God".



