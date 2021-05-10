Reverend Owusu Bempah makes prophecy on NPP primaries, says God is against a non-Christian leader

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries being two years away, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry has released a prophecy on it.



Owusu Bempah disclosed during a sermon in his church that the NPP could lose the 2024 election due to the person it will present as a candidate.



He stated that the party is likely to settle on a flagbearer who is not a Christian and that person has already hatched a plan against the Christians in the country.



Owusu Bempah, who failed to mention names posited that the current leader of the NPP who is a Christian is backing the said non-Christian but God is unwilling to grant him power due to his plans against Christianity.



“God has revealed something about the NPP to me. It is the hardened heart of one person. God does not want NPP to stay in power because of that person. He is the second in command. One thing God forbids is for someone to touch Christians or followers of Christ so if you have any intention to victimize Christians with your power, God will not let you enjoy the power. This is a prophecy, not an advice.



“NPP may not be able to hold on to power because of one person. Just because of that person. God knows the person’s heart and that persons won’t help Christians if he is given power.



“It’s not the leading persons but the one who will take over from the one leading now. Under him, Christianity will suffer but another religion will rise. That religion will have authority over Christianity and that will affect God’s dominion on this country.”



Some names have featured prominently as frontrunners for the NPP flagbearer position for the 2024 election.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agric Minister Dr Akoto Osei have all come up as potential replacements for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The office of the Vice President, in March, issued a statement distancing him from some posters which were making the rounds on social media.



The statement said, “For the records, the Vice President has not given his consent to these and other associated activities.”



Instead, the statement noted that “the Vice President remains focused on assisting the President in the execution of his agenda to transform Ghana”, adding that “this is where everybody’s focus should be”.