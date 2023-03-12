Reverend Obofour 'reveals' cause of Reverend Kwadwo Boakye's death

General News of Sunday, 12 March 2023

The founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour has rubbished references of evil spirits as the cause of the protracted sickness that resulted in the death of Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church.



In a chat on his TV channel, Reverend Obofour refuted the claims, explaining that no evil spirit could have killed Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.



Reverend Obofour disclosed that Reverend Kwadwo Boakye died of accumulated stress and inadequate sex.



He claimed that most pastors are on the same dangerous path as Reverend Kwadwo Boakye stating that most clergymen do not eat well and also make time for their wives.



Reverend Obofour said that the inability of pastors to satisfy their wives is the main driving force behind most marital issues as the wives tend to find pleasure in the instrumentalists at their respective churches.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaian pastors to make time for their partners and also consider their age when embarking on fasting.



“There are a lot of speculations about his death but it's nothing but stress. Accumulated stress killed Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye. Satan could not have killed Reverend Kwadwo Boakye. Pastors must make time to eat.



“Pastors do not have time for their wives and also don’t get to eat and relax. It is all about money. Your age influences your ability to fast. How many times did the Bible record Jesus fasting? Reverend was my senior officer and I have to respect him. When he was on TV, I was nowhere. Death has taken away my senior officer.



“Pastors must make time for food and sexually satisfy their wives. It is the reason guitarist and others are having sex with wives of pastors. Nothing makes up for lack of sex for women so if you don’t give it to them they end up cheating.



"Most pastors are too spiritual so they don’t have time for certain things. You can’t play with age," he cautioned.



Reverend Kwadwo Boakye dead



The renowned man of God passed away on Tuesday night February 21, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. His church subsequently issued a statement confirming the development.



Rev Boakye had suffered from a stroke since November 2021 leaving him bedridden. He subsequently sought extensive medical care at private facilities before he was referred to Korle Bu Teaching Hopsital at a point.



When news of his passing broke on Wednesday, February, 22,2023, many members of the church trooped to the premises of his church at Ngleshie Amanfro near the Kasoa toll booth.



It may be recalled that Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye in November 2022 told his church members that he died and was resurrected after five days.



"I am a living testimony...I have died and resurrected... Because of my strong faith in Him [Jesus], He resurrected me, when I died. If you have not heard it before, yes, I died. My body was kept in the house for five days. Here I am, alive and kicking," he said in a video message to his church.



He reiterated that he came back to life because he told his "father", Jesus, that he was not ready to die.



"I told God that my time was not up, so he should send me back to the earth. I was told to come back because my time was not up. If you have faith in Jesus, you will resurrect from the dead just as He did, when He died," he added.



Rev Boakye early this year issued a stern warning to some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service for refusing to allow him to be taken to the hospital when he was ill.



One of the most recent controversies he got marred in was a public rift with his estranged wife and her family while on his sick bed.



According to the pastor, he saw a deliberate attempt by his wife and her brother, Rev Johnson Kwasi Oware, to cause him public ridicule.



“He has insulted me on three occasions, to which I did not respond. This sickness that inflicted me, I reverse it to you and your children for the rest of your life. Akwasi, you should take my sickness for the rest of your life.



“Yaa Asantewaa, take my sickness, you and your children. Have it for the rest of your life. You are seeking to disgrace me,” Rev Boakye said while addressing his church members from a remote location virtually.







