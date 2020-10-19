Regional News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Revenue collectors chased away from Tapa market by residents

The Chiefs and residents are asking the Assembly to fix the market roads

Revenue collectors from the Biakoye District Assembly of the Oti Region on Friday, October 16, 2020, were chased away from the Tapa Abotoase Market by chiefs and residents of the town.



Adom online reports that the chiefs and residents led by the Nkwakwahene of the of Tapa Traditional land accused the District Chief Executive of the area, Madam Comfort Akua Atta, of neglecting the area by refusing to heed to several appeals made on her by Nananom to construct the road to the market which is a major revenue haven for the assembly.



The Nkwakwahene revealing the refusal of the DCE to honour invitations by Nananom on three occasions, warned the assembly to desist from collecting revenue at the Abotoase Market until the market road was constructed.



Drivers plying the road and some youth also explained the cause of their actions, adding that, they were fully prepared to face off with revenue collectors from the Assembly.



The drivers said they will be compelled to regulate and manage the Abotoase market if the Assembly fails to construct the market road.



“The only public toilet in the area has also been locked up for more than four months now,” they stated.



According to the drivers, they have over the years had to pay several levies including parking fees, loading fees among others for which they are yet to witness any benefit, a situation they say has been compounded with poor waste management in the market.

