Rev Wengam urges holiness in all areas of national life

Religion of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam has underlined the urgent need to infuse the spirit of holiness in all dimensions of national life.



This, he said, is the most effective way to reverse the rampant decay all over the country and put the nation on a firm path of progress and prosperity.



Rev Dr. Wengam delivered a sermon on the topic “the Glorious End of a Holy Walk, at the funeral service of Rev George Annan, the former Greater Accra Regional Superintendent and Head Pastor for Exhibition Assemblies of God, Ghana at Dansoman.



He said the label of Ghana as a religious nation with more than 70 percent Christians will ring hollow if corruption, stealing, immortality and other anti-social vices dominate national life.



“The solution is holiness. And the infusion of holiness must start with pastors, church members and extend to the society in general", Rev Wengam stressed.



Describing Rev Annan as a real symbol of holiness, the General Superintendent also extolled him for his instrumental role in establishing 50 churches and producing 60 pastors.



Rev Dr. Wengam announced that like Rev Annan, members of the Executive Presbytery, the highest decision-making body of Assemblies of God, will be given national heroes burial service when they die which is in line with the transformation agenda of the Church.



Meanwhile, Rev. Dr. Wengam and his wife, Lady ( Mrs) Monica Wengam visited the Assemblies of God Church in the Brong Ahafo Region.



He led a three-hour, non-stop prayer session at Mim Central Assemblies of God, focusing on repentance and rededication, thanksgiving and worship, intercessory prayer, and spiritual impartation.



Rev Wengam also led pastors and their wives to renew their marriage vows to strengthen their marriages.



For her part, Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam presented a piece of cloth each and an undisclosed amount of money to widows of pastors and wives of retired ministers.



Again, each retired minister received money as a gift while every pastor's wife was given a piece of cloth.



The Regional Superintendent, Rev Stephen Osei Owusu commended the first couple of the church for this innovative initiative, and special kindness was extended to participants.



The church's General Treasurer, Rev Dr. Simon Abu Baba was also present at the event.