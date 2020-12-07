Religion of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev 'Shall Pass' intercedes for Ghana

Head Pastor of God of the Fathers Ministry, Reverend Isaac Kwame Peprah

Head Pastor of God of the Fathers Ministry, Reverend Isaac Kwame Peprah popularly referred to as 'Shall Pass' has ahead of this year's elections embarked on a massive spiritual exercise for Ghana.



The man of God began the spiritual warfare at the Independence Square where he and his team of pastors prayed and anointed the grounds for peace and safety during and after the December 7 polls.



Earlier in the year, he did same at the Kotoka International Airport where he embarked on the same exercise.



The prayer team later moved to the Aflao, Elubo and Burkina Faso borders and crowned it at the head office of the Electoral Commission in Accra.



Explaining what motivated him to embark on the exercises he said " God laid it on my heart to pray for our lands. I identified some flashpoints at the beginning of the year where we have prayed and anointed accordingly."



He added " We have been doing this ahead of general elections for some years now, it has indeed yielded results, and we are confident this year will follow the same pattern. Ghanaians have demonstrated over the years that we are there when it comes to elections, we have been a shining example not only to our neighbours on the continent but the world at large. Notwithstanding this feat, we have to protect the peace we are enjoying on this land hence this exercise."



Ghana goes to the polls today.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.