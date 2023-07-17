Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah loses mother-in-law

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Apostle-General of the Royalhouse Chapel International (RCI), Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, has lost his mother-in-law, Theresa Owusu.



The late mother of the Premier Lady of RCI, Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye Ankrah, is reported to have died on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.



A statement from the church said that she died at the SSNIT hospital.



“With gratitude to God who comforts us in times of mourning, this announcement is made of the demise of Mrs. Theresa Owusu, mother of Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah, wife of the Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah.



“The said event occurred on Wednesday the 12th of July 2023 at 8am at the SSNIT Hospital in Accra, after a short illness,” the statement said.



The late Theresa Owusu was 88-years-old.







The statement also stated that there would be announcements on the funeral arrangements made public at a later date.



“Funeral arrangements will be announced later,” the statement added.



In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:











AE/OGB