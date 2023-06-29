Rev. Prof. Mike Oquaye charges pastors to be resolute

General News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: GNA

Former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, has charged Ministers of the Gospel to fulfil their ministerial calling through dedicated service to God and congregation.



He also charged both Ministers of the Gospel and the congregation to show themselves approved unto God as workmen, who are not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and work towards the development of flocks.



Rev. Prof. Mike Oquaye, also Head Pastor of Charity Baptist Church at Dzorwulu, made the call during the ordination of the Reverend Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu as Minister of the Gospel and also the Resident Pastor of Charity Baptist Church, which is a member of the Fundamental Baptist Community.



The ordination service was attended by a large congregation of Baptist Ministers, including Rev. Dr. Seth A. Mohenu, Head Pastor of Faith Independent Baptist Church at Kotobabi; the Rev. MacDauglas Ampedu, of Set Time Baptist Church; as well as Nii Samuel Adjetey Mohenu, Chief of Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region.



In a sermon, Rev. Harold Holbrook, Head Pastor of Harris Chapel Baptist Church at Haatso, urged Christians to know and understand the power of scripture to change their lives.



Rev. Holbrook urged the congregation to avoid dangerous gossip about their pastors but rather engage in prayers and also urged the Pastors to appreciate and value the members of the church.



“God has given as the main task of Pastors 66 Books to study to feed the congregation. Pastors are, therefore, God’s workmen who should engage in the scriptures, absorb the word, and deal with the word of truth. Study, engage, and absorb the word of God at all times,” Rev. Holbrook stated.



He also cautioned Pastors that there were carnal Christians among the flocks; therefore, they should know and understand the power of the scriptures to change lives.



Rev. Mohenu expressed gratitude to God, the Baptist Ordination Council, Rev. Prof. Mike Oquaye; Rev. Seth Mohenu, his father; Nii Mohenu, the Chief of Abokobi, whom he was named after, the members of the Church, friends and family members.