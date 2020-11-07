Politics of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Rev. Owusu Bempah’s prophecy means nothing to NDC - Brogya Genfi

Former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer for NDC, Brogya Genfi

The former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer for the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi says his party is winning the December 7, 2020, general election with or without the prophecy of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

He stressed that Rev. Owusu Bempah can go ahead to maintain his prophetic posture that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Akufo-Addo is winning the next general election without involving former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama is coming back to power to restore Ghana to its feet regardless of the prophecies of Rev. Owusu Bempah which has always been in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"The party does not need any prophet to tell us that the will of the people is to see John Mahama elected as President. They are going to vote for him to become the next President and nothing can change that," he added.

Touching on the prophecy of Rev. Owusu Bempah concerning the US election, Brogya Genfi said that the man of God should admit that his prophecy has failed and not try to play God as many prophets in the Bible gave prophecies which did not come to pass.

"Having listened to him on the US elections and making categorical statements that President Donald Trump was winning the US elections I wonder why he will want to offer explanations about failed prophecies,” he said.

To him, Rev. Owusu Bempah is finding it hard to accept that his prophecy has failed due to partisan politics which has preceded him; thus, he fears that people will begin to doubt and feel disappointed in his prophecy about President Akufo-Addo winning the December 7, polls.



