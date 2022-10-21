Rev Owusu Bempah's life might be in danger - Charles Owusu

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

The former Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Charles Owusu, has alleged that the life of the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, might be in danger.



Charles Owusu, who is a junior pastor at Glorious Word Power Ministries International, said that strange happenings around the premises of the church and the house of their founder have made them come to the belief that some persons are planning to cause some mayhem.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the junior pastor intimated that the security around the church and house of Owusu Bempah has on some occasions seen strange people who seem to be monitoring the movement of the pastor.



“What we have observed is that individuals or a group of people are planning to do something against the church and the pastors in the church, but we don’t know exactly what they are going to do.



“The security around the church has on some occasions observed strange people who seem to be monitoring the activities of people in the church. The security at Owusu Bempah’s has also been seeing these strange people,” he said in Twi.



He said that they have reported the issue to the police, who have given them a contact to call anytime they see these strange people.



Also, Charles Owusu said that Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been called by God to appoint kings and prophesize and that nobody can stop him from doing God’s work.



He added that Glorious Word Power Ministries International cannot be destroyed by anybody.



