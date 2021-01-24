General News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Rev. Martey led Presby Church in a direction of hatred – Frimpong Manso bares teeth

play videoRev Yaw Frimpong Manso and Rev Prof. Emmanuel Martey

Former Moderator for the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rev. Frimpong Manso has indicated that his predecessor who led the charges to get him ousted from the Church in Ghana just hated him.



According to him, his actions and the peddling of falsehood about him is a clear indication that Rev. Martey who took over the Moderator position from him had some form of hatred for him.



“I told people that the Moderator who came after me did that because of the hatred he had for me. All the things he did glaringly proved that he had some form of hatred for me. I also explained that all the allegations were unfounded because the Church I head in the USA does not accept gay marriages. Even my family did not rise to ask questions but swallowed what the then Moderator said hook, line and sinker,” he said in an interview with Kofi TV which was restreamed by MyNewsGh.



Adding that “If the church had no problems with me and there was no form of hatred, they would have even rejected my resignation letter because they knew my value and they knew the kind of work I’ve come to do in the Church. But since they accepted the letter and also wrote a Pastoral letter shows the bad mind they have for me”.



He continued “I will plead with the Church not to repeat such a thing especially not to any past leader. By now I expected the Church to realize its mistake and part from their sinful ways. I leave everything to God because if you take my material belongings and I still have faith in God, I’m grateful. They should stop treating like an outcast when I go to church in Ghana because it is not right. The Church has still not seen that what they did was wrong but I leave that to God. Till today, all the Moderators who came including Papa Prempeh when they are drawing programmes and producing almanacks they bring their names but leave me out. The fact of the matter is that I finished my work as a moderator perfectly well and so they cannot rob me of that and all the work that I did. If the Church is a truthful church that believes in truthfulness, at least they will know that one Frimpong Manso was a moderator”.







