Rev Kusi Boateng’s response to conflict of interest allegations weak – NDC Chairman

General News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nhyieaso Constituency Chairman, Ernest Afayam has described the responses of the Secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to the allegations made against him by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as weak.



The NDC leader believes, the man of God, has rather confused people as the issues of conflict of interest and identity fraud raised by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have not been addressed.



He was speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“Rev Kusi Boateng is a respected man of God not only in Kumasi but the whole of Ghana and his responses to the serious allegations levelled against him were empty and weak. He needs to come again”



“You see, I will really be surprised if these allegations are true because I don’t see him do that. But I can say, the isuues that have been raised by Ablakwa and the evidence so far look very solid. How can one man have a biometric passport with two different names, in this age and time?”, he asked.



Chairman Afayam also wanted to know what qualified Kusi Boateng to have a diplomatic passport.



“So can anyone at all have a Ghanaian diplomatic passport? What at all does he do to warrant such and be travelling with both passports without any questions? We are waiting for his supposed public engagement so we understand the issues properly but for now, I am unimpressed with his reactions to all of these allegations”, he added.



