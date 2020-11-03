General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Rev. Korankye Ankrah advises party communicators to ‘repent’, not insult political leaders

Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, General Overseer, Royalhouse Chapel International

Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah, the General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International has cautioned political party communicators to not hide behind politics and insult political leaders.



According to him, that prevalent attitude is very disrespectful. He, therefore, urged all those involved to repent.



“How dare you sit on radio and insult former President Jerry John Rawlings that he hasn’t done anything for Ghana…oh really, in case you don’t know, it is Rawlings who established the University for Development Studies and you know how Rawlings did it? He won a prize of $50,000 and that’s what he used as seed money for it,” Sam Korankye Ankrah said during a sermon on Sunday in his church at Ahenfie on the Ring Road West, Accra.



“You sit today and insult a father? Repent Ghana.



“Former President John Agyekum Kuffour, started the N1 [Highway] and Professor Mills came to finish it,” he added.



The apostle noted that the attitude of Ghanaian politicians is also disrespectful to the people since they undermine projects undertaken by previous administrations because of politics.



He said it is “political foolishness” for politicians to claim that “once my government didn’t start it, I won’t touch anything that the previous government started”.



Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah further tasked politicians to ensure that uncompleted projects by their opponents are completed since such projects are funded by taxpayers’ money.



“Successive governments who have come and gone, once they come in, they don’t want to touch projects that were begun by the previous government, it’s a canker, [a] cancer and a spirit in our body politic. And that is what I am exposing, and that is what I am coming against. And that spirit, I kill it in Jesus’s name,” Apostle Korankye Ankrah declared.



Rev. Ankrah urged the Electoral Commission to work assiduously and ensure the final results of the elections are released early.



Korankye Ankrah noted that will take too much toll on the citizenry.



“The three days [of waiting for the final results to be declared] is too much…people sitting on fire [awaiting the outcome of the election]…there’s no calmness in that, we can’t wait for three days,” Sam Korankye Ankrah stated. “If it’s possible when we finish the election, announce the results the following day.”



He further urged those who will emerge losers to accept the results when announced.





