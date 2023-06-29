You are here: HomeNews2023 06 29Article 1794758

Rev Francis Amuah of Lime Light Prayer Ministry goes home on July 8

The founder and leader of Lime Light Prayer Ministry, Rev Francis Rosental Amuah, will finally be laid to rest on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the church premises in Accra.

Rev Amuah, who was also a musician and a member of the Amuah Brothers Band, passed on April 18, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

He passed on at the age of 62 and left behind a wife, Mrs Esther Joycelyn Amuah and four children.

There will be a wake keeping on July 7, 2023 and thanks giving service on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the church premises, opposite Perfect End Logistics on the Mallam Highway.


Find below information about the funeral below:



