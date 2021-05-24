Rev. Father Campbell retires

Religion of Monday, 24 May 2021

The parish priest of Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell has retired.



The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia joined other dignitaries at the Christ the King Catholic Church on Sunday, 23 May 2021 for the Farewell Mass Service for Rev. Father Andrew Campbell.



“Father Campbell served tirelessly, with compassion and welcomed all regardless of one's background. As he retires may God continue to bless him and protect him. May his next endeavour be fruitful,” Dr Bawumia posted on Facebook to wish the catholic priest well.



Born 27 March 1946 in Dublin, Rev. Fr Campbell is an Irish-Ghanaian catholic missionary and founder of Lepers Aid Committee.



He had his early education at Sisters of Charity school and de la Salle Primary School in Ireland. In October 1970, he obtained a Bachelor of Divinity from St. Patrick’s College.



Rev. Fr Campbell was ordained as a catholic priest in December 1970 and posted to Ghana as a missionary priest under The Society of the Divine Word a year after.



He has served in many catholic Parishes in Accra, including, Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, St, Peter's Parish, Osu, Sacred Heart Parish Accra, where he established the Sacred Heart Vocational Institute.



He founded the Lepers Aid committee in 1993 to care for persons with leprosy.



The NGO has established and run leprosarium in Weija, Ho, Nkanchina and Kokofu.



The Christ The King Soup Kitchen is another initiative of Rev. Fr Campbell to provide food and help to less privileged persons on the street, those who are homeless and the less privileged persons in society.



In 2013, Rev. Fr. Campbell acquired Ghanaian citizenship.