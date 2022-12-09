Rev Andam chairs Central Regional Peace Council

Religion of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: GNA

Right Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam, Bishop of the Cape Dioceses of the Methodist Church-Ghana, has been elected Chairman of the Central Regional Peace Council Board.



The 13-member Board was inaugurated in Cape Coast on Thursday to work with stakeholders to achieve sustainable peace in the region.



With a four-year mandate, the members of the third session of the Regional Peace Council were drawn from Academia, traditional and religious groups and practitioners of African traditional religion, among others.



Other members are Mrs. Patricia Ewuradwoa Ampah-Mensah, Dr. Joseph Kwadzo Atinyo, Dr. Ebenezer Sarfo, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Kwesi Abakah, Mr. Ustaz Hassan Tijani, and Sheikh Yahaya Shafiq Abdul-Rahman.



The rest are Mr. Kalamulah Adama Musah, Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, Nana Appiah Korang, Mrs. Richlove Amamoo, Dr. Joyce De-Graft Acquah and Prof George Hikah Benson.



Inaugurating the board, Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, a member of the NPC governing board, emphasized the need for the Council members to work to promote national peace and cohesion.



He said the Council was non-partisan and should be respected as such in playing its role of offering advice to the Regional Coordinating Council and the Regional Security Council in matters relating to conflict prevention, management, resolution, and building sustainable peace in the region.



“The Council must be ready at all times to play its role of ensuring the safety and peace of the region. It must also endeavour to address issues that could derail the progress of the region,’ he stated.



The National Peace Council Act, Act 818 of 2011, mandates the Regional Council to act as an advisory body to mediate in conflicts, which are likely to erupt into violence and also to intervene to restore law and order during conflicts .



It is also mandated to engage in public education and raise awareness of conflict indicators within the region, and make recommendations to the Regional Coordinating Council and the Regional Security Council on how to improve the situation.



Besides that the Council facilitates the organization of activities that build friendship and promote trust, tolerance, goodwill, and reconciliation between communities.



Prof Frimpong-Manso noted that the region was relatively peaceful; however, it was still saddled with numerous chieftaincy and land disputes and, therefore, entreated them not to lose sight of these challenges.



He charged the new members to work with dedication and entreated the Government and other stakeholders to make resources available to them to ensure effective delivery.



In his acceptance speech, Rev Andam, who was a member of the old Council, representing the Christian Council, expressed the Council’s readiness to perform its mandatory role.



“We are ready to engage in public education periodically and create awareness of conflict indicators within the region and make recommendations to the Regional Coordinating Council and Regional Security Council on how to improve the situation.



“We will also facilitate the organization of activities that build friendship, and promote trust, tolerance, goodwill, and reconciliation between communities,” he added.