Return our burnt excavators or we hit the streets – Small Scale miners to government

Regional News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Small Scale Miners Association in Ghana has warned the government and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to return all their mining machines and excavators burnt at the mining sites by Military Personnel deployed by the government.



Addressing a Press Conference at one of the mining sites at Twifu Ntafrewaso in the Twifu Atti-Mokwa District of the Central Region, the aggrieved miners warned the government to immediately return all the excavators that were burnt giving the government a seven-day ultimatum to do so.



A spokesperson for the Small Scale Miners Abdul Alhassan Razak bemoaned what he says is the “total betrayal” of the Akufo-Addo government.



“We are giving the government seven days to return all our burnt excavators or we do a nationwide demonstration against the government for the betrayal and burning of all our excavators”



“We have regretted voting for the NPP government in the 2016 general elections,” Razak said.



They however warned the Military Personnel deployed to the mining sites to stop intimidating their members, asking the government to allow them to do their work because they have the license and the documents to operate.



Some of the Small Scale Miners said “the only thing the government wants us to do is to go and steal and do robbery to earn a living, we are home doing nothing since our jobs were taken from us.”