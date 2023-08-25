Return my money, car - Man wrongfully charged over Canadian girls kidnap demands

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seidu Abubakar, the primary suspect in the 2019 kidnapping of two Canadian girls, has stepped forward to assert his right to reclaim his money and personal belongings that were confiscated by the government following his erroneous arrest and subsequent release.



Abubakar, who was apprehended by National Security operatives at his residence, alleges that those responsible for his arrest were interested in his financial assets and properties due to their mistaken belief that he would be imprisoned.



Speaking on Onua TV/FM's "Maakye" show hosted by Captain Smart on Thursday, August 24, 2023, Abubakar recounted that thousands of dollars, tens of thousands of Ghana Cedis, an unregistered 2010 model Range Rover, and various personal items were taken from his living quarters.



Subsequently, after his legal representative, Martin Kpebu, communicated with the Attorney General to detail the items seized by the police, the state denied possessing these items at one juncture.



There were also moments when they indicated that they had returned the items to Abubakar.



The National Security agency has, however, confirmed the presence of an unregistered pistol in their possession, which remains under their control. However, they have not acknowledged the possession of any of the other items listed by Abubakar.



In the midst of this dispute, the police and the National Security he noted agreed on the return of a sum of US$1,000.00 to Abubakar through one of the security officers.



"I know they will come after me but if you come after me I will also come after you. If they don't want this to escalate they should give me my money.



"The National Security people claim they did not take anything from me aside a gun but these same people say they took a $100,000 and gave it to Apenteng to be given to me in a car. So which is which?" he questioned.



According to Seidu who identified himself as a member of the New Patriotic Party, he will be compelled to speak out if the ruling party does not ensure his properties are returned to him.



GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

