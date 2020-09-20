General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Return Mahama and NDC to power – Chief rallies his people as he crowns him Nkosuohene

Nana Amponsah Gyan II conferring the chieftaincy title on John Dramani Mahama

Chief of Jema in Bono East Region, Nana Amponsah Gyan II, has urged his people to return the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and John Mahama to power, explaining that the NDC government embarked on massive developmental projects in the area.



Speaking yesterday at a ceremony to crown John Dramani Mahama as the Nkosuohene of the Apesika Traditional area, Nana Amponsah Gyan II stressed that John Mahama deserved the honour for the remarkable development projects he executed in the area when he was President, adding that he deserved another term to finish up some projects that have been abandoned by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



John Dramani Mahama was enstooled Nkosuohene(Development Chief) under the stool name, Nana Beyeman Kwame Ababio I,



He undertook all the customary rites with the guidance of Nana Amponsah Gyan II, the Chief of Jema, who is the Kyidomhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Council.



John Mahama, while expressing profuse gratitude to the Chiefs and people of the area, pledged to continue and fully execute the abandoned projects in the area.

