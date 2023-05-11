Return Jakpa Palace cars and property - Accra Gonja Youth Organiser to son of Overlord of Gonja Kingdom

Regional News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

The Organiser of the Greater Accra branch of the Gonjaland Youth Association, Adama Issahaku popularly known as Manfulwura has called a son of the late King and Overlord of Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) to return all cars and property by individuals and government officials to the late King.



Manfulwura said that Ahmed Sulemana the son of the late King and Overlord of Gonja Kingdom has allegedly taken away cars and other property which does not belong to the late Yagbonwura for his personal use after the late King’s demise.



In an audio recording available to Bole based Nkilgi Fm, Manfulwura urged all well-meaning people of Gonjaland to rise up and ensure the right requirement of principle is upheld at the Jakpa Palace.



According to Manfulwura, vehicles that were given to the Jakpa Palace for the late Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) to be used for his daily activities as a Yagbonwura has been taken away to Accra by the son of the late King, Ahmed.



He said, prominent personalities like the former president, John Dramani Mahama, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers & Planners Ibrahim Mahama and New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials all gave vehicles to the Jakpa Palace for the official use of the late Yagbonwura, but since his demise the vehicles that were supposed to be assigned to the new King and Overlord Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto (I) and the Jakpa Palace have all been taken away to Accra for the personal use of of his son leaving no official vehicle for the Jakpa Palace and for the movement of the newly enskinment Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I).



Manfulwura Issahaku said this latest development is a bad principle and should be condemned by all people of Gonjaland.



Adama Issahaku Manfulwura added that when it got to his notice that the vehicles had been taken away by the son of the late Yagbonwura, he respectfully went to the office of Ahmed accompanied by one Samed Akunato to have a peaceful conversation about him returning the vehicles to the Jakpa Palace, but it fell on his deaf ears hence the public approach for all well-meaning people of Gonjaland to add their voices for the vehicles to be returned to the rightful place which is the Jakpa palace.



Manfulwura admonished the authorities involve in the documentation of such properties being assigned to the Jakpa palace to be up and doing in documentations and records keeping to avoid such inconveniences.



He said the authorities at the Jakpa Palace should be able to differentiate between what is assigned to the Jakpa Palace and what is the personal properties of the Yagbonwura.



Also, he said he will write a petition to the Yagbonwura copied to the Savannah region coordinating Council for investigations into the matter to resolve it.



Adama Issahaku Manfulwura promised to follow the matter to it’s logical conclusion for the vehicles to be returned to the Jakpa Palace.