Retraction and apology to Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The attention of MyNewsGh.com has been drawn to a story under the headline “Let’s celebrate Christmas with Christians – Chief Imam’s spokesperson urges Muslims” carved from a discussion on GTV.



After a second listen of the streaming of the video, it is clear that at no point did the respected Spokesperson of the Chief Imam Muslims to Celebrate Christmas with Christians as contained in the story.



We wish to subsequently retract and apologise unreservedly to Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu for the misreporting as was contained in the publication of December 25, 2022.



Content Manager