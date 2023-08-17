Retraction and apology: Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb extends an unqualified apology to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, over a recent article we published.



The publication of August 16, 2023, with the headline "None of the NPP's campaign promises have been achieved," unfortunately misrepresented his views as expressed on a local TV station the day prior.



His specific statement was with regards to promises made on corruption and not all campaign promises as reported.



We have since deleted the said article from our website.



Editorial management has also put in place measures to avert a recurrence.



Thank you.