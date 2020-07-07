Politics of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Retract your statements on Prof. Jane Naana - Betty Mould-Iddrisu implores Buaben Asamoah

Betty Mould-Iddrisu, a former Minister of Education has called on Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party to retract his comments on the running mate of the National Democratic Congress.



Mould-Iddrisu said she was appalled by the comments made by the NPP spokesperson on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang after she was announced as the running mate of John Mahama.



She told Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day on Tuesday, July 7 that she was taken aback by the comments made by Yaw Buaben Asamoa.



“I was surprised,” she stated, claiming she did not expect that to come out from the lawyer and lawmaker.



Buaben Asamoa has said that the nomination of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman by Mr. John Dramani Mahama is a clear indication that he does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously”.



This, the former Attorney General, did not take kindly to, demanding an immediate retraction from the Adentan Constituency Member of Parliament.



“I will call upon him to retract his statement.”



She emphasized that all within the NDC are “proud” and “elated” about Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination and she is an ideal role model for many.









