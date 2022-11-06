Retract or I sue - Ellembelle DCE to Owusu Bempah over GHC8m claim

General News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle District, Kwasi Bonzoh, has vehemently rejected an allegation by the Head of Corporate Communications for Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah, that the company has paid GHC8million to him (Kwasi Bonzoh).



According to him, the claim that he has enjoyed a GHC8million financial benefit from the company is a palpable falsehood being thrown about by Ernest Owusu Bempah to soil his image and reputation.



Kwasi Bonzoh in a statement issued on Sunday, November 6, 2022, explained that Ghana Gas as a company is obligated to perform some financial commitment to the district assembly and has been honouring it to the assembly and not him.



He stated without a sense of equivocation that never has Ghana Gas paid money to him. According to him, all financial transactions are done in the district's name and not his name.



While daring Owusu Bempah to provide evidence to back his claim, Kwasi Bonzoh appealed to the management of Ghana Gas to restrain Bempah from further attacks and falsehood peddling.



Kwasi Bonzoh served a notice to Owusu Bempah to retract and apologize to him over the statement which he considers to be a fabrication of Bempah’s imagination.



He forewarned that he will be compelled to take legal action if Bempah does not withdraw the statement and also urged media houses to be wary of the allegations by Bempah.



“I state emphatically that I, Kwasi Bonzoh, has never received the said amount of GHC8 Million from Ghana Gas neither from its CEO Dr. Ben Asante nor any other official of the company either in my private capacity or in my capacity as District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Ellembelle District Assembly.



“Ghana Gas is one of several companies operating within the Ellembelle District that are obliged by Law, to honour their statutory obligations towards the District Assembly including payment of Property Rates and Business Operating Permits.”





Kwasi Bonzoh also accused Owusu Bempah who is the Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP of meddling in meddling in internal party politics at Ellembelle.



He expressed worry and concern over the conduct of Ernest Owusu Bempah and exhorted the minds of the leadership of the party to the issue.



