Retract, apologize for misinformed attack on Attorney General – Spokesperson to Franklin Cudjoe

The Office of the Attorney General (AG) and the Ministry of Justice through its spokesperson, Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, has called the bluff of the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI over a post attributed to him about the AG on social media.



In reaction to the said post, the spokesperson of the AG is demanding an immediate retraction and apology from the IMANI boss.



Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, the IMAN CEO tweeted on March 23, 2024, that Godfred Yeboah Dame has been “...giving the most illiberal and politically divisive advice to a willing autocratic executive as far as the liberties of persons they disrespect and dislike is concerned.”



In addition to his said post, Mr Cudjoe also cited as evidence of his claims, cases like; “SALL, Domelevo, Charlotte Osei, James Quayson, Martin Amidu, Ato Forson and others he’s yet to discover.”



This post is what Dame's spokesperson has described as the “most unfortunate.”



“Let it be clear that the Honourable attorney general, Godfred Dame, has not produced any such advice on ANY of the persons mentioned,” Mr Wilberforce Mensah said in a statement.



“I challenge the author to produce any such advice authored by Honourable Godfred Yeboah Dame.



“Some of the names mentioned are being prosecuted for some offenses that the Office believes are fit on proper charges to be preferred based on the facts,” he added.



On the issue of former Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelovo for instance, the spokesperson said, “Mr. Dame was not even the AG at the time.”



“The bottom line is that no such advice on any of the persons named can be provided because nothing of the sort exists and Mr. Cudjoe evidently got it wrong.



“For his own credibility sake and the credibility of the think tank which he represents he ought to unreservedly retract the comment and accordingly issue an apology,” the statement concluded.



Below is the full reaction from the Spokesperson of the Office of the Attorney General



Isaac Wilberforce Mensah

-Spokesperson Office of AG