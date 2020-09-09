General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Retract and apologize over Akyem Sakawa Mafia tag - Okyeman issues one week ultimatum to Mahama

John Dramani Mahama shared a post that described Akufo-Addo as 'Akyem Sakawa mafia'

The Chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa, Akyem Kotoku and Akyem Bosome have issued a one-week ultimatum to the flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to retract and apologize to Akyems for the “Akyem Sakawa Mafia” tag.



Members of a group calling itself the Okyeman Youth For Development, have embarked on a massive demonstration exercise today, September 9, 2020, at Asamankese in the Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region.The protest is to register their displeasure against flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, and the MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, for referring to some political figures who hail from the area as “Akyem Sakawa Mafia.”



Mr. Adongo used the descriptor in a write-up critiquing the Agyapa Royalties deal. The write-up was shared on John Mahama’s Facebook page.



Both politicians have been lambasted over the tag, which has been deemed ethnocentric.



Mr. Akwa insists that they want Mr. Mahama and Mr. Adongo to apologise for the purportedly ethnocentric comments.





