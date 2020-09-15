Regional News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: GNA

Retired fire officer enstooled chief of Panpansokrokese

Chief of Panpansokrokese, Ishmael Asamani MaCarthy

Mr Ishmael Asamani MaCarthy, the former Ghana Fire Service Commander in-charge of the Daboase District in the Central Region has been enstooled as the chief of Panpansokrokese, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



Mr Macharthy, who has the stool name as Nii Ansah Mankata VI, succeeded his late elder brother, Barimah Ansah Mankata V.



Nii Mankata in an interview with the Ghana News Agency urged the people to support him to continue the good works of his brother to uplift the image of the community through the provision of development projects to enhance their living conditions.



He said he would ensure that children of Panpansokroke got good education to become responsible adults to help build the community and the nation at large.



Nii Mankata urged the citizenry to be law-abiding by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols of wearing nose masks, regular hand washing, the use of sanitizers and the social distancing to avoid the disease.



He called on the electorates, especially the youth to shun politicians who would like to influence them with money to cause mayhem during the December 7, 2020 general election.



“These politicians may lure you with some few cedis to create problems for their parochial interest and would flee when you are arrested. Please just go to your polling stations and vote and return peacefully to your homes,” he said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.