Retired engineer petitions IGP, others over theft and unlawful damage to property

Regional News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: Leo Nelson,Contributor

A 68 year old retired engineer, Richard Eshun, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Dr. George Akuffo- Dampare to call for a thorough and consolidation of investigations into circumstances leading to the destruction of his family's property valued at millions of dollars.



The property is located on Agostinho Neto Road, Airport Residential Area, right next to the Enterprise Insurance Company guesthouse in Accra.



Eshun is also accusing his detractors of stealing his money totalling $50,000 and numerous other items including his Lenovo Thinkpad and 2 newer Samsung Galaxy mobile phones also valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis when the property was vandalized recently.



In the Petition written by his lawyers to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander and copied to the IGP, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and other relevant authorities, Eshun accused Anane Daniels of being the mastermind behind the damage to his family's property.



Per the petition, the Eshun family has been in continuous and undisturbed occupation of the said property for the past 50 years. The property was acquired by his deceased father who lived in the property until his passing in 2020.



The petition stated that on the 24th of March, 2023, Eshun was in the property going about his daily routine when a bailiff of the High Court in Tema accompanied by some policemen from the Greater Accra regional Police department informed him about a default judgment by the High Court in favor of one Richard Koomson as the owner of the property. Eshun however denied ever being served any such judgement.



The petition further stated that Eshun was later arrested by a team of policemen from the regional command on the basis that Anane Daniels has reported that Mr. Eshun threatened him with a pistol and that several shots were fired. An allegation, Eshun again denied.



The 68 year old according to the petition, was kept in custody based on the allegations, until his lawyers intervened to secure him bail.



It however turned out that the accused never owned a pistol, but a pump action gun for security purposes, which was duly registered.



Mr. Eshun is alleging that the police took his duly registered firearm, though it was not part of the complaint, and has refused to return it to him. He is also alleging that this deliberate action makes it easier for him and his property to be repeatedly attacked.



Mr Anane Daniels and his guards have attacked the property 5 different times destroying property including removing the roof of the home and stealing numerous items. A report had been made to the Airport District Police.



It said the same day Eshun was released from police custody, he was returning home when he spotted about 10 heavily built vigilante men with one Anane Daniels who is lawyer for Richard Koomson, breaking into his property without any police assistance.



Upon seeing that, Eshun rushed back to the police command to call for assistance and arrest of the culprits, but before the arrival of the police, the vigilante men succeeded in throwing out Eshun's belongings and ripping off the entire roof of the building, broke the windows and made away with his money etc. The suspects absconded before the police arrived.



As if that was not enough, the vigilante men returned again on April. 2nd, 3rd and twice again on 8th, 2023, to cause further damage to the property and belongings of the victim.



The petition said, Eshun and the vigilante men were later invited by the Airport District Police Commander, for interrogation and the accused persons were subsequently granted bail. The suspects continued the attacks.



Eshun is alleging that because the police have not stopped these perpetrators despite knowing who they are, he expects more destruction and disturbance of the peace.



Eshun is therefore asking the Police heirachy to investigate and prosecute the criminal activities of stealing and unlawful damage to property levelled against the culprits.



He is also praying that, since the matter commenced at the regional Police Headquarters, the command should consolidate the case at Airport Police Station and Regional Police Headquarters for further investigations to be conducted.



The victim is further pleading that, pending the determination of the application for stay of Execution and application for Certiorari to be lodged at the supreme court, the property should be under the custody and surveillance of the police and the suspects who caused damage to the property of the victim, be made to face the full rigors of the law.



Mr. Eshun is also pleading that his firearm be returned to him for his protection and security.