Retire intolerant Mahama with your votes - NPP to Ghanaians

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked Ghanaians to retire former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections because he has proven to be intolerant.



According to the governing party, recent happenings has exposed John Dramani Mahama’s intolerance for even his own supporters and faithful.



The party in a post on Facebook touted the tolerance of their leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who they say appreciate cheerleaders who make all manner of utterances and noise during campaigns.



But also shared a video of John Dramani Mahama who was seen angrily responding to the cheers of his own supporters and asking them to leave if they are not ready to listen to him.



“One leader appreciates the cheers of his supporters whilst the other leader is angry at the cheers of his supporters. Who would you vote for? Vote for Nana Akufo-Addo, the leader who appreciates your support.”

