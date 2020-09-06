Politics of Sunday, 6 September 2020

'Retain the NPP because of our competent delivery' – Bawumia urges

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“The 2020 polls should not be anchored on tribalism or ethnicity but based track record coupled with competent delivery”, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.



Addressing the Chiefs and people of Chereponi in the Northern Region, he disclosed that the forthcoming polls is about the future of the citizenry and not a select few.



“This election is about the future of every part of Ghana. The president made it clear that this election with the former President is about records which you are all witnesses to”, he disclosed.



He added “It is not an election of tribalism. We are not going to come here and say you should vote for us because we are from the north but we are competent in delivery. We have performed better across board and the records have shown. During the government of John Mahama we experienced 4 years of Dumsor with an increase in electricity tariffs”, he lashed out.



He reiterated that the development needs of the citizenry is of great importance to the current president for which reason he introduced the free Senior High School (SHS) policy which has been enjoyed by over 1.2 million across the country.



Dr Bawumia reminded residents that the policy has taken off the financial burden on parents who hitherto would have had to cough several thousands of cedis to gather for their wards in school, hinting of more good things to come.



“Very soon, our children will also enjoy free university education. When President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised the free Senior High School the NDC and Mahama said it was 419 but today you are all witnesses to the programme. The same way, we shall give Ghanaians free university education which is why I am saying the 2020 polls is about your future”, he stressed.

