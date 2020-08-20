Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Retain my government to protect Ghana’s prosperity – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to retain his administration for a four-year term to protect the prosperity of the country.



He said this is born out of his government's desire to build and consolidate the gains made since he was voted for in 2016.



“We [are] going to protect our prosperity, and the process of the socio and economic transformation of the country is going to continue. That is the program for the future,” Akufo-Addo said in an interview on Skyy Power FM in Takoradi.



He indicated that his government has laid a strong foundation to propel future development of the country and that there is no other government than his government to sustain and advance the transformation of the country.



“…cleaning up the economy, putting a more responsible management of the macroeconomy is to provide us with the base to be able to accelerate the development of our country. And that we doing. The signs are all clear that the next stage is going to [be] better,” Nana Addo added.



The President is on a four-day working visit in the Western and Central Regions of the country.



As part of his visit, he cut a sod for the construction of a 100-bed district hospital for the Shama District in the Western Region.

