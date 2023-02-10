Retain Ofori-Atta to revive the economy - Annoh-Dompreh

General News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh believes finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is capable of getting Ghana’s economy back on track.



According to the MP calls by some of his colleagues in parliament for the president to dismiss the finance minister will rather stagnate the efforts of government to restore the economy.



Speaking in an interview on Badwam on Adom tv, Annoh-Dompreh noted that the finance minister should be allowed to work as he revives the Ghana economy.



“I think we are making progress. The times dictate that we should be at peace with each other. Before I say anything it means I have spoken to people. Now it appears things are getting better so we have to keep things running,” the Majority Chief Whip said.



His statement comes on the back of a call by the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour his promise to fire Ken Ofori-Atta.



Ofori-Atta was untouched in a recent ministerial shakeup that saw Akufo-Addo nominate seven persons for ministerial and deputy positions in his government.



Annoh-Dompreh also called on the NPP in parliament to unite in breaking the 8 in the 2024 election by allowing the finance minister to retain his office.



“We are ready to break the 8 but we need unity among ourselves, “he said.



The majority chief Whip who has openly declared his support for the Vice President believes the majority in parliament should look at the larger picture of the 2024 general election, though he respects the views of those calling for the removal of the finance minister.



The assertions of Annoh-Dompreh have been shared by some members of the majority who are confident the finance minister should be allowed the fix the economy rather than replace him.