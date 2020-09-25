General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Retain Akufo-Addo in December polls for a bright future – NPP Group appeals

Vina Ama Mensah with some of the market women

A volunteer group with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is hopeful President Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 elections based on the infrastructural development across the country and the various social intervention programmes which are improving the lives of Ghanaians.



According to Maseratis for NPP, the delivery of various promises in the 2016 manifesto including the introduction of NABCo and free SHS, will give the party the needed votes.



Speaking during a campaign at Mallam Market in Accra, the President of the group, Vina Ama Mensah said the Akufo-Addo led government has done well in its first term and ought to be retained to continue to transform the nation.



This according to her will ensure more development.



“What we want to do is to help the NPP by mobilizing people and solicit for votes for the party so that President Akufo-Addo can continue with his good policies.



“He has introduced NABCo which is employing a lot of unemployed graduates, and also has introduced the free SHS which has made it possible for people who did not have hope of furthering their education because of the financial constraints to do so.



“This means a vote for the NPP will mean a vote for the President to do more,” she explained.



She further urged other members of the party and the general public to throw their support behind the NPP and also vote so that President Akufo-Addo can have another chance to better the economy.



“We are hopeful that when the NPP is given four more years, the country will do better,” she conclude.

