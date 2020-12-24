Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Results of 2020 Parliamentary elections gazetted

The Electoral Commission has officially gazetted the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections.



The elections management body in accordance with the law is mandated to gazette results of the presidential and parliamentary elections every four years.



Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa had earlier on December 10, 2020, declared and gazetted the NPP's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 Presidential elections.



The Chairperson for the exercise signed a constitutional instrument (CI 135) to formalize the process.



A document issued read, “In exercise of the power conferred on the Electoral Commission under Article 63 (9) of the 1992 Constitution, this instrument is hereby made.”



“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, having, in the Presidential Election held on the 7th of December, 2020, pursuant to Article 63 (3) of the Constitution, obtained more than fifty percent of the total number of valid votes cast, is hereby declared the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana.”



Earlier, the EC announced the certified Parliamentary results of the 2020 election across 275 constituencies.



The New Patriotic Party according to the Commission won 137 seats in Parliament while the National Democratic Congress has won 136 seats.



