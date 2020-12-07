General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Results coming in so far, very good - Mahama

Flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Former President Joh Dramani Mahama has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for coming out in their numbers to vote.



According to him, the results the National Democratic Congress has collated so far, are encouraged.



He wrote on Facebook saying: “Thank you for coming out to vote in today’s election. Very good results from all parts of the country.



We must continue to remain vigilant as we enter the results collation stage. Let’s stay focused and ROAR to the end.”

